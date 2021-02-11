Zimbabwean Business mogul Mahomed Mussa dies

MUHAMMED Mussa, the businessman who owned Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers, arguably one of Zimbabwe’s largest wholesalers, has died.

The cause of the businessman’s death and his age are yet to be confirmed. The businessman’s family announced his death in a statement.

The statement read: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after.

Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status.

We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased.”