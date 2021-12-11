Zimbabwe Hit by Fuel Shortages Due to Maintenance Work in Beira

HARARE – The government has reassured the nation that fuel supplies will revert to normal in the next few days following a disruption in the supply chain, which has resulted in queues.

The petrol shortages have plunged motorists into panic mode hence the current situation has been attributed to scheduled maintenance on the supply chain.

Clarifying this position through his official twitter account Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana, noted the maintenance program is now complete with expectations that the petrol backlog will start clearing by end of today into Monday and Tuesday.

“There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira. This is now complete and we expect the petrol backlog to start clearing from the end of today into Monday and Tuesday. The inconvenience to the public is noted and regretted,” he said.

Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Gloria Magombo also confirmed she is currently engaged with ZERA and oil companies to immediately resolve the current challenges.

Despite the current challenge on the supply chain some service stations still had reserves of the commodity which was readily available to motorists.

