‘We didn’t hire you’ – suspended ZIFA board warns Mapeza over AFCON

HARARE – The suspended ZIFA board has warned Norman Mapeza that it will not be bound by the Sports and Recreation Commission’s extension of his contract as caretaker coach to cover the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January.

The FC Platinum coach was in charge of Zimbabwe’s final three fixtures in the World Cup qualifiers and ZIFA were expected to name a coach for the Nations Cup finals.

The SRC which suspended the ZIFA board last month has put Mapeza in charge, with a mandate to name his assistants.

But in a statement on Friday, the Felton Kamambo-led board, which has appealed to FIFA, warned that it would not be bound by decisions made by the SRC.

The statement said: “The ZIFA board would want to inform all stakeholders that any such decisions, contracts or agreements reached under the auspices of ZIFA are null and void ab initio and therefore of no legal effect.

“The ZIFA board advises stakeholders that anyone who goes into contractual relationship with ZIFA in the absence or without express authority of the legitimate ZIFA board is doing so at their own risk and that ZIFA will not honour any obligation arising out of such agreements even if such are on ZIFA letter heads or purportedly signed by any member of the ZIFA secretariat but without express ZIFA board authority.

“Of particular note is the fact that the ZIFA board has not appointed any national team coach, neither has it appointed any acting general secretary.

“Mr. Joseph Mamutse remains the bona fide and substantive CEO of ZIFA but like the ZIFA board has also been physically precluded from carrying out his lawful duties by the SRC, even after an appeal was lodged.

“We urge all stakeholders to be very careful on the agreements they may think they are entering with ZIFA and the risk such may carry in terms of FIFA statutes. Once again, we urge for calmness and sober reflection by those that continue making the terrible blunders before we get to point of no return. There is still time though limited of self-correction by those responsible for the mess we are currently in and being perpetuated.” – ZimLive

