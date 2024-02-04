Zimbabwe, Botswana to jointly host business forum

Spread the love

Botswana and Zimbabwe will jointly host a business forum in Botswana on Feb. 8 in an effort to develop and enhance trade and economic relations, according to a press release issued by the Botswana Investment and Trade Center (BITC) on Thursday.

The forum will be held in Maun, which is the administrative center of the Ngamiland District and is recognized as the “tourism capital” of Botswana.

The objectives of the forum are to explore trade and investment prospects, market Botswana as a top investment destination, and promote potential joint venture agreements between companies in the two countries. Agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing (textiles and clothing, building materials and furniture), and services (financial services and tourism) are the sectors of focus.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana, and Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, are expected to grace the occasion along with Botswanan Minister of Trade and Industry Mmusi Kgafela, and Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava.

Along with the scheduled events for the day, companies from Botswana and Zimbabwe will showcase their products at a mini-exhibition hosted by the BITC and ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s national trade development and promotion organization. The aim is to stimulate and develop cross-border trade for the benefit of both parties. – NewZim

