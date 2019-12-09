SAA may only get 5% of $60m owed by Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways, the national airline that’s entered a form of bankruptcy protection, may only be offered 5% of the $60 million that its owed by neighboring Zimbabwe in funds from ticket sales and hasn’t been able to extract from the country.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee plans to “reject the majority of debts” owed to institutions, a move it hopes will save the southern African nation much needed foreign currency, Eddie Cross, a committee member, said. The country is unable to pay for adequate fuel and wheat imports.

“We will ask that a haircut be taken by creditors,” said Cross in a Dec. 5 interview in the capital, Harare.