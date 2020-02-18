Mnangagwa linked company Zuva Petroleum to sell fuel in forex

Zuva Petroleum has announced 8 service stations that will be accepting foreign currency payments across the country.

The arrangement was made under the Direct Fuel Import scheme which means these sites are likely to have guaranteed fuel supplies.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Zuva Petroleum said:

We are excited to announce 8 Zuva DFI Service Stations that will be accepting foreign currency payments across the country as follows: Harare: Lorraine, Groombridge, Pendennis, & Valley

Bulawayo: Macs Garage

Beitbridge: Oasis

Mutare: Palmerstone

Victoria Falls: Zambezi

