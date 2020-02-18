Muchinguri to confront Mnangagwa

ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri is reportedly mobilizing members of the Central Committee to back her in a bid to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the party’s decision to suspend two ZANU PF Youth leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu.

A highly placed ZANU PF source who spoke to this reporter revealed that ZANU PF Commissar Victor Matemadanda had assurd the embattled pair that the National Chairperson was mobilising Central Committee members to stand with Matutu and Tsenengamu in their anti corruption fight.

Said the source, “Oppah Muchinguri is using her position as National Chairperson to whip central committee members into supporting Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, while Pupurai Togarepi uses his influence on ZANU PF MPs who are also members of Central Committee by virtue of being MPs.

“The game plan is to out number politburo members and out veto their decision in a bid to bring back Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu who are useful foot soldiers of the Muchinguri bid for Vice Presidency. The group also wants the positions of vice president and Chairperson to be contested positions and not appointees and they seek to propose an ammendment to that effect.”

Chris Mutsvangwa is rumoured to be angling for the National Chairman’s position hence his support towards an Oppah Muchinguri promotion so that she creates space for him in the Presidium.

“The group has already gathered ammunition to use against former Army General Constantine Chiwenga who they say is physically unfit, morally unfit and lacks Probity to hold the second highest office in the ruling party. Marry Chiwenga and her affidavit against Chiwenga will be the cornerstone of their final push against Chiwenga.” The source added