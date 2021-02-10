Hwange Power Station catches fire

A fire has broken out at the ZPC Hwange Power Station in what could be a major blow to the country’s power situation.

Efforts to get a comment from ZESA have been fruitless as the power utility’s Public Relations Manager, Prisca Utete’s phone has been ringing unanswered.

Although there is no one to comment at the moment, ZBC News understands that a boiler in the unit caught fire and efforts are underway to put off the fire and investigate the cause.

Hwange Power Station’s capacity from the 6 units stands at 920 Megawatts, but as of this morning three out of six units were working.

Now with the other one on fire, it is only hoped that the situation will soon be put under control and that the damage won’t be much.