We are ready for resumption of competitive football: PSL

THE Premier Soccer League says it is prepared for the resumption of football with regular Covid-19 testing for players and officials.

COVID-19 saw the country going for the whole of 2020 without domestic football and with no end in sight for the pandemic, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is working on strategies to ensure a safe resumption of the beautiful game once governments give the green light.

Despite highlighting readiness for football resumption, Premier Soccer League Chairperson, Farai Jere, however, ruled out the implementation of a bio-secure bubble concept, citing high costs.

“We cannot afford bio bubble, it is too expensive for clubs. However, as PSL we are more than ready to resume football, we have been following the government and health guidelines ever since to ensure the safe return of the game. When we once returned to training last year, we were given protocols to follow and that is what we have been doing all along hence we are fully prepared for the resumption of the game,” he said.

The PSL chair also pointed out the need for stakeholders to come together for a common cause and agree on a roadmap to speed up the return of football in the country.

“I cannot actually blame or point a finger at someone for the delays in the resumption of football but I can safely say there’s need for all stakeholders thus PSL, ZIFA and SRC and other sponsors to have a common understanding and work on modalities of speeding up the pace to allow the game to return in quick time,” he said.

The proposed bio-secure bubble mini-league competition which was proposed by the PSL after being given the green light last year failed to take off due to financial constraints.

Zimbabweans last tasted premiership action on December 15, 2019.