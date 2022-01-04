Caledonia Mining Corp raises quarterly dividend

Caledonia Mining Corp PLC – gold miner in Zimbabwe – Declares a quarterly dividend of 14 US cents, more than doubled from the 6.875 cents paid since October 2019.

Targets production of 73,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold in 2022 and says its strategy will focus on becoming a multi-asset gold producer. Says that it continues to evaluate investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

“Now that the central shaft is complete the company can focus on other areas of its growth strategy, predominately de-risking the business from being a single asset producer. Last year we announced the acquisition of Maligreen, one of the more significant exploration opportunities in Zimbabwe.

We see huge geological potential in Zimbabwe, and we continue to evaluate other investment opportunities in the country,” Chief Executive Steve Curtis says.

Current stock price: 924.00 pence

Year-to-date change: up 3.8%

Source: London South East