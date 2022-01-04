Zemura’s AFCON involvement in doubt after COVID outbreak in Bournemouth squad

According to Zimbabwe’s largest newspaper outlet, The Herald, Jordan Zemura did not join up with his nation in Cameroon as scheduled, ahead of their opening group game against Senegal.

While this isn’t a surprise, given the COVID outbreak at Bournemouth which has forced the club to postpone their fixture against Peterborough, The Herald reports the 22-year-old was among the players that tested positive for the virus. No official confirmation, however, they say could be obtained from both Bournemouth and the Zimbabwe camp, due to the matter being treated as confidential.

Despite the Cherries recording a number of cases in their last round of testing, the club have made concerted efforts to avoid matches from being called off. Will Dennis and Lloyd Kelly were the first players to have contracted the virus and in accordance with government guidelines, served a seven day period of isolation.

This means Zemura’s full participation in the Africa Cup of Nations is doubtful, but Bournemouth remain scheduled to play their Third Round FA Cup tie against Yeovil Town this Saturday.

Source: Bournemouth.Live