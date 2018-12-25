Witchcraft storm: Mother evicts son, daughter-in-law

A WOMAN from St Peter’s was left with no choice but to have her son and daughter-in-law chucked out of her homestead after they accused her of witchcraft.

It is understood that Emily Mnkandla had been living peacefully with her son Vincent Mnkandla until he married his wife Susan.

Trouble began after the trio had stayed together for about six months. Mother and son started having squabbles over the daughter-in-law.

“I never had any problems with my son until he married his wife. It is so disheartening to note that Vincent sided with his wife so I had no option than to tell them to leave my homestead. After they left they lived just a stone’s throw away from here but they made sure never to set foot in my homestead. Now they have relocated and I am not sure where they live,” said Emily.

Perhaps what is most painful is that the residents at St Peter’s have branded Emily a witch.

“Apparently Vincent and Susan spread rumours that I am a witch. People are now afraid of me because they believe I will bewitch them,” said a teary Emily.

According to sources, since the departure of her son Emily has been living a lonely life.

“Ever since Vincent left her she has not had the joy of being close to any relatives. He even deprived her of the opportunity to be in contact with her grandchildren,” said a neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Efforts to get a comment from Vincent and his wife were fruitless.