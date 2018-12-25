Blacklisted lawyer up for rape

A LAWYER who was blacklisted some years ago by the Law Society of Zimbabwe after committing an assortment of malpractices has been arrested for rape.

Daniel Dindikwa, whose age and address were not included on court papers perused by The Manica Post, this week, appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera, facing rape allegations.

Dindikwa, who was represented by Mr Tendai Bvuma, was not asked to plead on initial remand.

The matter was postponed to yesterday (Thursday) for trial.

The court heard that Dindikwa allegedly pounced on a village shop-keeper during the night.

He allegedly forced himself on her before threatening her with death.

He allegedly instilled fear in the victim by claiming that he was a State intelligence operative.

State prosecutor Mr Gift Mutigwa told the court that the 39-year old married victim only reported the matter 10 months after the alleged sexual assault due to fear of the accused.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the month of December 2015, at around 2100hrs, at Pfumoiguru business centre in Inyati Mine area, the complainant was closing her shop when the accused came from behind and hit her by the door. She fell down.

“Dindikwa then grabbed the complainant’s throat and unlocked the door. He pushed her back into the shop and locked the door from inside. The victim tried to scream, but Dindikwa produced a knife and poked the complainant with it three times on the stomach. He then ordered her to keep quiet. She complied out of fear.

“The accused wore a condom and raped the complainant once. After the non-consensual act, Dindikwa locked his knife and poked the complainant on the forehead. He told her that he was a State operative and would kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

“She did not disclose the abuse to anyone until recently when she heard a radio presenter encouraging victims of sexual abuse to report such abuses to the police.

“It was then that she told her husband about the incident.

The husband accompanied her to report the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused,” said Mr Mutigwa.