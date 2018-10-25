RBZ Governor gives update on suspended senior rogue officials

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya has released an update on the issue of the four senior directors who were suspended at the central bank after allegations of corruption and involvement in the foreign currency black market.

The allegations were made by former Finance Ministry Communications Taskforce Chairperson Acie Lumumba before he was fired.

We publish the statement in full below,

SUSPENSION OF SENIOR RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE OFFICIALS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS Further to the Press Statement issued on 23 October 2015, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the “Bank”) wishes to advise members of the public that the Bank’s Board of Directors is seized with the matter and has directed its Audit and Oversight Committee to urgently look into the issue. The Committee has been tasked to immediately work in conjunction with internal auditors and other stakeholders to investigate the matter. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the public will be apprised of the outcome in the interest of transparency and good governance. John Panonetsa Mangudya.

25 October 2018