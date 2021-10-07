Businesses Using Parallel Market Rates To Lose Licences: Mthuli Ncube

HARARE – The government has announced that all businesses which continue using parallel market rates in their pricing will have their licenses revoked. This was revealed by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube when he announced new measures to tackle the black market rates which have been soaring of late.

Simbisa Brands has been in the headlines after the quick-service restaurant was revealed to be using a rate of $200 when the official rate is still at $85.

Below is the full statement from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on the additional measures the government is taking to arrest the soaring parallel market rates.