Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited resolves technical accounting issues

CASSAVA Smartech Zimbabwe Limited, which has been suspended from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), says it has resolved the technical accounting issues that delayed the publication of its financial results for the year ended February 28, 2021.

As a result of delaying to publish its audited financial results for the year under consideration, the ZSE last week suspended the financial technology firm’s from trading its shares on the bourse.

In a latest update, Cassava said it now expects to publish the pending financial results by the 18th of October, 2021.

“The delay in publication was due to certain technical accounting matters which required additional time to resolve.

“These technical accounting matters have now been satisfactorily resolved and the company expects to publish its audited results by 18th October 2021,” said the leading financial technology company.

Cassava reassured its shareholders and the investing public that the delay in publishing its accounts was purely due to technical accounting matters and is not because of any fraud or other financial misconduct.

“The company continues to operate normally as a going concern as per the trading update issued on 6th September 2021. The Company regrets any inconvenience caused to its shareholders and the investing public,” it said.