Banking stocks falter as ZSE eked out small gain

December 25, 2020 Staff Reporter Banking 0

A sign sits on the wall of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said it was well ahead in the first election of the post-Robert Mugabe era and it’s ready to form the next government, as unofficial results began streaming in. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

HARARE – Banking stocks were out of favour on Wednesday but the ZSE managed to eke out a small gain.

NMB Zimbabwe which will see increased transactional activity through its partnership with Zinara, saw a tough trading day as it slipped 10.67% to 323.37c.

The biggest bank by deposits CBZ was down 5.29% to 6 714.71c bringing down its year to date gains to 9 532.35%. FBC was 3.26% lower to 1 450.00c lowering its year to date gains to 2 122.22%. First Capital bank, lowered its market capitalisation to $1.5 billion as it lost 0.84% to 69.28c.

The All Share Index managed to scrap out gains as it was up 0.05% to 2 215.07 taking its year to date gains to 862.70%. The Medium Cap index recorded a 2.36% to 4 478.29 and the Small Cap Index was up 1.93% to 10 543.47. The Top 10 Index which is the least performing index in the year to date saw a 1.25% loss to 1 426.31 reducing its year to date gains to 600.34%.

Gains in the Top 10 were recorded in fin-tech company Cassava which surged 6.64% to 448.05c, sugarcane farmer and processor was up 7.04% to 7 600.00c and OK Zim which is poised to record profits from the festive frenzy gained 1.23% to 743.94c.

Turnover for the day came in at $107.92 million from 13 million shares, with CBZ contributing $55 million, Econet put on $19.5 million and Delta contributed $16 million as they were the most contributors in the day. Market capitalisation closed the day at $261 billion excluding Old Mutual and PPC.

An unlikely trade in Unifreight resulted in the company gaining 20% to 18.60c taking its year to date gains to 106.67% which is way below the market performance of 825%.

The market reacted to the launch of the Zimbabwe Commodities Exchange in which TSL is a shareholder, as the stock gained 20% to 1 200.00c. Fidelity was up 11.76% to 190.00c as fast foods company Simbisa firmed 8.89% 1 000.97c. Small Cap brickmaker Willdale was up 8% to 27.00c.

Market breadth was largely positive as 18 stocks advanced and 10 stocks were in the negative from 274 trades. Foreigners bought $17.98 million and sold shares worth $16.69 million.

Risers Price % Change Fallers Price % Change
Unifreight  $0.1860   +20.00%▲ NMBZ $3.2337 -10.67%▼
TSL  $12.000   +20.00%▲ Ariston $1.2484 -05.44%▼
Fidelity  $1.9000   +11.76%▲ CBZ $67.1471 -05.29%▼
Simbisa  $10.0097   +08.89%▲ FBC $14.5000 -03.26%▼
Willdale  $0.2700   +08.00%▲ First Capital $0.6928 -00.84%▼

-Financial Express – (H-Metro)



