Robbers pounce on Bona mansion

Three armed robbers stormed a construction site in Umwisdale, which is believed to belong to Bona Mugabe, and manhandled a police officer on duty before fleeing with items worth $4 800.

Robson Kandenga(45), Peter Mangwiro(40) and Brighton Chisiko(30) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges.

The trio was remanded to today for sentencing.

It is the State’s case that on December 31 last year, Kandenga, Mangwiro and Chisiko approached the complainant asking for directions to an unnamed place.

The complainant then left his guard room to assist them.

He was however disarmed of his AK47 service rifle before being assaulted with iron rods, booted feet and open hands.

His arms and legs were subsequently tied up using a wire that had been retrieved from the site.

The trio proceeded to take the complainant’s personal items, including two phones and 80 wooden construction boards, which were on the site.

They then further used a hired truck, which was driven by Shadrek Chivambe, to load and transport the goods to Siyaso, Magaba, Mbare, where they disposed of the stolen goods.

The items were then sold to Stephen Chimhungwe.

However, the only recovered construction board was identified by Howard Karima of Hualong Construction as one of the stolen boards.

Investigations led police to the trio.