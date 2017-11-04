Police boss takes Gambe to court

OFFICER Commanding Manicaland Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Doroth Kupara has filed criminal charges against former Zifa Women Soccer League board member, Cecilia Gambe, for allegedly abusing her authority to extort money from rank marshals.

Gambe (42) of House Number 7 Tendere, Sakubva was last Saturday hauled before the courts on allegations of contravening Section 177(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 which criminalises the undermining of police authority. She appeared before Mr Innocent Bepura who granted her $60 bail. The case goes to trial on November 13.

Mr Mathew Chimutunga prosecuted. The court heard that Gambe – who was once a Mutare City Ward 2 councillor – committed the offence on October 16.

“On the day in question at Robert Mugabe and Second Street intersection, the accused, who was driving a red Honda Fit, stopped at the intersection since the robot had turned red. Happymore Kadzima who was also driving a Mazda Familia and had two rank marshals, John Nyamukapa and Tuso Farikai also stopped at the robot,” said Mr Chimutunga.

The accused person called Happymore through the window and said: ‘Munoziva here kuti murikuda kudzingwa imi ma rank marshal ese pama rank ose ema Mutare pachipinda masoja nekuti hamusikupa Propol mari. Batanidzai mari yacho ndiende ndinopa Propol. Bvunzai Master Pension Gwinyai anoziziva’.’’

“Meaning ‘Do you know that all rank marshals are going to be removed from all bus termini in Mutare and will be replaced by soldiers because you are not giving Propol money. Make contributions so that I will hand them over to the Propol. Pension Gwinyai knows the issue’.”

After making that statement, said Mr Chimutunga, Gambe drove away. The State said by uttering those words, the accused person had the intention of endearing feelings of hostility towards Snr Ass Comm Kupara or the police as well as exposing her to contempt, ridicule or disesteem.