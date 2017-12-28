Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri’s Office Broken Into

HARARE – The offices belonging to the Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were reportedly broken into over the weekend by as yet unidentified people. The offices are located at Kaguvi Building in Harare.

According to State media, the offence was discovered on the 26th of December at around 1630 hours. A police source who spoke the Herald said:

The offence was discovered on December 26, 2017, at around 16.30hours at the Water, Environment and Climate Change Ministry which is housed on the 12th Floor of Kaguvi Building. The case was reported a few hours later at Harare Central Police Station.