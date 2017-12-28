Civil Servants Now Under The Office Of The President and Cabinet

The government has announced that the Civil Service has been moved to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). Under former president Robert Mugabe, the Civil Service was part of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. However, the Ministry has since been reconfigured to the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, without the Public Service part.

In a press statement, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services and presidential spokesperson George Charamba said:

PRESS NOTICE Media organizations are reminded that the old Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare has been reconfigured to Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare The Civil Service now falls under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and that includes all Public Service Training Institutions and the Zimbabwe Institute for Public Administration. Please be so guided. G Charamba Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

In his inauguration speech, President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned civil servants that the days of “business as usual” were now over and that they are expected to produce results without bureaucratic delays and ineffeciencies.

Source: Pindula