Hubby fatally assaults wife over sadza

A 45-YEAR-OLD Sakubva man allegedly fatally assaulted his wife following a misunderstanding over sadza. Deputy Manicaland police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the murder which happened on October 8.

“Sunday Moyo of house number 51, MacGregors was arrested on murder charges. He is alleged to have beaten his wife, Chikonjiwe Makani (42), after a quarrel over sadza and his wife died a few days later. It is suspected that the wife succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack,” he said.

The case has since been referred to the CID Homicide Section for further investigations. Moyo and his wife were married for 22 years and they had three children. Detectives handling the case revealed that the suspect had a history of assaulting the deceased at their house, but the cases were not reported to the police.

It is alleged that Moyo had a known relationship with a woman only identified as Muchaneta who lives in Masvingo.

“On the day in question at around 9pm, the accused person picked up a fight with his wife over sadza. The suspect requested the deceased to serve him with food and his wife told him to go and be served by Muchaneta. This did not go down well with the Moyo. He proceeded to assault his wife,” said the police source.

The couple’s son, Arnold (21), and their neighbour, Artwell Matisko (42), intervened and restrained the accused from further assaulting his wife. The now deceased did not sustain any visible injuries, but she complained of having a headache. She also bled from the mouth and nose. The matter was not reported to the police.

The following day she went to a private clinic at Maworesa Complex where she was treated for high blood pressure. Four days later on October 13, her condition worsened. She started vomiting blood and complained of feeling weak. She was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital where she died upon arrival. On October 15, Arnold made a police report at ZRP Sakubva resulting in the arrest of the suspect. – Manica Post