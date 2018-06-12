High Court Orders MDC-T To Hold Fresh Primary Elections In Mabvuku After Candidate Sues Party

High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri has nullified the MDC-T’s endorsement of Barnabas Ndira as the party’s candidate for Mabvuku Ward 21 in the local government elections.

This comes after the party was sued at the High Court by Blessing Nhende who argued that the party had imposed a candidate who was above the age of 21 in an area which had been reserved for youths. In his order, Justice Phiri said,

(a) Endorsement of second respondent(Barnabas Ndira) as aspiring councillor for Ward 21, Mabvuku, Harare be and is hereby nullified.

(b) The first respondent (MDC-T) is hereby ordered to make the necessary arrangements for the holding of Primary Elections for Ward 21, Mabvuku, Harare should it be necessary before the 14e June 2018.

(c) The first respondent to pay costs of suit.