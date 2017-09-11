Trevor Noah bags his first Emmy

Johannesburg – Celebrated SA-born comedian and and talk show host Trevor Noah has added another feather to his cap by bagging his first Emmy award over the weekend.

Noah’s show, The Daily Show, won a Creative Emmy Award in the Short Form Variety Series for his Youtube show Between the Scenes.

While the Daily Show host was not on hand to receive the award, being in Washington where he was performing four stand-up comedy shows, he did take to Twitter to share his gratitude for the win.

The latest accolade comes a few months after his MTV Movie and TV award, which he won in May this year.

Noah walked away with the award for Best Host at the awards show held in Los Angeles.

The The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honour outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television programme genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

The awards took place on September 9, also in LA.

IOL