Kanye West publishing philosophy book in real time on Twitter

April 18, 2018 Staff Reporter Book Review 0

Kanye West at the Yeezy Season 3 show in New York City Getty

Kanye West recently announced that he’s writing a philosophy book covering art and spirituality called Break the Simulation.

Coinciding with the interview with interior designer Alex Vervoordt, published by The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper returned to Twitter, posting multiple bite-sized philosophical insights.

West has since announced that the recent Tweets are not just the musings of a Kardashian’s husband, but philosophical statements that make up the book.

“This is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote on Twitter. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

West added in another message: “I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

Some of West’s highly re-tweeted recent messages include “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” “Distraction is the enemy of vision,” and “You have to protect your ability to create at all cost.” Read more of his Tweets below.

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends

As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency

You have to protect your ability to create at all cost

try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas

distraction is the enemy of vision

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything

everything you do in life stems from either fear or love

Fear often causes people to be manipulative

be transparent as possible. Stop setting plays. Stop playing chess with life. Make decisions based on love not fear.

trend is always late

when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie.

You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.

Don’t follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel.

I don’t believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don’t have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you.

You will be a drop of water with the ocean as your army. If you move out of fear than your on your own. Then it’s just you and the money and the countless people you have to lie to and manipulate to build a man made path that will never lead to true happiness.

just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying.

in life, we are all trained actors. When we’re born we’re ourselves and then one of the first things we’re thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can’t express himself in a conventional manner

everyone will say he needs to learn how to act. At home parental acting classes are one of the first steps to us loosing who we really are to “the simulation”. Parents are our first acting coaches.

me and my friend Anthony Schiller always ask questions about time. Is time linear? I recently did an interview where I placed a high value on time. Everything means nothing until you make it something. You are your validator.

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see.

There’s love stories. Pain happiness. It’s 3 dementional. There’s taste touch sound. It’s the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both.

Whether these Tweets will ever be put into a printed book or just exist on Twitter – risking being deleted once again by West – remains to be seen. No doubt someone, somewhere, will make a hipster coffee table book out of them at some stage.

Source: Independent (UK)




