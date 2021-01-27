Zimra commissioner dies

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner for Customs Mr Happias Kuzvinzwa died in Harare yesterday of yet unknown causes.

Zimra described Mr Kuzvinzwa as a thoughtful and generous leader who drove the customs reform programme with commitment and dedication.

In a statement, Zimra said Mr Kuzvinzwa joined the then Department of Customs and Excise in 1981 as a Customs Cadet and rose through the ranks to become the Assistant Commissioner of Customs Responsible for Fiscal and Trade Policy, Revenue Collection, Customs Reform, Trade and International Liaison.

He spent seven years as customs and trade facilitation advisor for the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and his footprints are found in regional customs administration reforms, modernisation and capacity building. He focused on Sadc regional integration focusing on the Sadc Free Trade Area and Sadc Customs Union framework development.

He rejoined Zimra as the Commissioner for Customs and Excise when the Authority was re-organised in 2011. He became the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes in 2015 before being appointed Commissioner for Customs and Excise in 2018, the post he held at the time of his death.

Mr Kuzvinzwa was also a board member for the Competition and the Tariff Commission and a Trustee of the Airforce of Zimbabwe Charity Fund.

Kuzvinzwa held three Master’s Degrees in International Revenue Administration; International Customs Law and Administration both from the University of Canberra and an MBA in Fiscal Studies from Bath University (UK).

He also held several professional qualifications.

He was currently studying for a Doctorate (DBA) in International Trade, focusing on the “Efficacy of Regional Integration Zimbabwe Story” with the University of Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Zimra yesterday cancelled the virtual International Customs Day commemoration following the death of Mr Kuzvinzwa