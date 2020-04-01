Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa tests positive to Covid-19

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa is said to have tested positive coronavirus highly placed sources said last night.

A family spokesm last night said the 77 year old has now gone into treatment.

Last week, Mnangagwa was seen sitting next to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi who has since placed him on self-quarantine after a visit to neighbouring Namibia.

The funnyman then came down with the virus on Sunday when he started sweating while watching TV at his state residence in Harare. This was after he had a tour of the complex with VP Chiwenga and his Chinese counterparts the previous day.

A highly placed source last night revealed to theZimbabwenewslive.com the president was vomiting, complained of chest pains and high temperature after having his meal. Private doctors accompanied by health Minister Obaidah Moyo where immediately called by his family.

His doctors came in around 10 pm and after an hour he was driven by ambulance accompanied by the presidential guard to Manyame Airbase where there is a VIP facility. At the recommendations of Minister Moyo he was tested for coronavirus. He is treated by private doctors, military and Chinese doctors deployed by the embassy.

Mnangagwa has underlying conditions with his nearly fatal ice cream poisoning in 2017. The source said it was a recurrence of his past medical problems.

Previous government advice warned people to self-isolate for 21 days if they had been in contact with someone known to have the virus and the late Journalist Zororo Makamba had been to his offices recently.

A source said: “After Mnangagwa was diagnosed, instead of self-isolating he went over to others sites addressing party structures.

“Instead of doing the sensible thing he has potentially passed it on to all the Chinese working over there, as well as a number of civil servants and officials he’s been in touch with.

George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secy responsible for Presidential Communications added: “There are quite a few people in Munhumutapa and Zanu PF HQ who have got it now.”

Mthuli Ncube, Finance Minister is understood he has mild symptoms and is recovering at home after recently returned from Europe and meeting with Makamba.

Mr Ndavaningi ‘Nick‘ Mangwana who is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services declined to comment but said he would seeking verification from president’s family.