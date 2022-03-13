Zimbabwean man found dead in a London home

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean man was last Tuesday found dead at his Richmond home in a case of suspected suicide.

Calvin Tapuwanashe Nyevera Munhuweyi had hardly settled in the United Kingdom, having arrived three months earlier to join wife Sarah from South Africa.

Sources said the unemployed graphic designer had struggled with depression as he tried to settle in the United Kingdom.

“He tried to take his life a few days earlier but was stopped after his wife called the police,” said a member of the local Zimbabwean community.

Calvin’s Zimbabwe-based father Phillip Nyeberah Munhuweyi explained; “… we are informed that Calvin had some stressful and depressive challenges lately.

“Calvin had sold everything he had in order to raise funds for him to emigrate to the United Kingdom. I understand that he could have been stressed by the turn of things over there.”

The family has now appealed for financial assistance to take his body to Zimbabwe for burial.

A GoFundMe.com page has been established to help raise funds for the repatriation.

“My desire is to repatriate Calvin’s body to Harare and lay his remains at our rural home in Chivi District, Masvingo province,” Mr Munhuweyi said.

“(However), I am financially incapacitated and would really appreciate assistance to bring my son’s body to Zimbabwe.

“Please help me out of this difficult situation (things are) so bad here that I can’t get any one to help me.”

Happier Times … Calvin Munhuweyi and wife, Sarah enjoy a romantic getaway in South Africa

Calvin did his primary school in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa where he completed his secondary education.

“He passed his matric (examinations) so well but could not pursue further studies due to limited resources,” explained Mr Munhuweyi.

“Calvin manage to establish himself in Cape Town South Africa as a graphics designer. He met Sarah there about six years ago.

“Sarah later left South Africa for the United Kingdom where Calvin later joined her.”

The couple jointly owned multi-media production company, NeoPixel Media ,while in Cape Town.

“We are a couple passionate about all things creative,” they said on their website.

“… we hope to inspire others to live lives filled with adventure … we travel, but also love finding the next adventure outside our front door.”