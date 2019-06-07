Zimbabwe dismisses union leader’s abduction, torture as ‘fake news’

HARARE – The Zimbabwe government on Thursday dismissed as “fake news” reports that the leader of a rural teachers’ union was abducted from his home and tortured by government agents for calling a strike.

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), said he was bundled into a van and tortured on Wednesday night in a dramatic escalation of attacks on trade unionists and human rights activists.

The European Union’s mission to Zimbabwe said the abduction and torture of the trade unionists was “unjust and unacceptable”.

Britain’s ambassador to Harare Melanie Robinson said she was “very concerned about the reports of the abduction and abuse” of Masaraure.

“Such extra-judicial actions are clearly inconsistent with Zimbabwe’s constitution and the government’s stated reform agenda,” Robinson said.

Makomborero Haruzivishe @MakomboreroH While we were asleep, in the cover of darkness just after 1200hrs, they abducted @OMasaraure the president of @ARTUZ_teachers in full glare of his wife and kids. They tortured him and left him for dead in the chilly cold. This ‘new dispensation’ has no capacity to reform! Vision 2020 @richchashy Worst acting, they could have put tomato sauce or even killed a chicken to make those wounds look fresh

But the government unleashed an army of internet trolls to dismiss Masaraure’s abduction and torture. Some claimed he had been targeted by the husband of a woman he was cheating with, while others claimed he had been attacked by a bus crew for refusing to pay a RTGS$3.50 fare.

Nick Mangagwa, the permanent secretary in the information ministry and also the government spokesman, was asked for his reaction on Twitter.

“These are very old scars. Matanga Fake News. Tipei maserious (You have started with fake news, can you be serious),” Mangwana said in an exchange with journalist Chofamba Sithole.

Melanie Robinson ✔@HMAMelanieR · Very concerned about the reports of the abduction and abuse of ARTUZ’s Obert Mataraure. Such extra-judicial actions are clearly inconsistent with #Zimbabwe’s constitution and the Government’s stated reform agenda. The Blackprint Media @iamlkonde You enjoy rumors, this whole abduction is staged, the timeframe and the bruises doesn’t really add up.. Minor like he rolled in grass naked See The Blackprint Media’s other Tweets

Sweden’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp said she was “very concerned” to learn about Masaraure’s abduction, adding: “Proper investigations and justice must follow.”

Masaraure, with his head bandaged and his right arm in a sling, released a video thanking Zimbabweans for their thoughts and prayers. He said he had been abducted by “state agents” but vowed to continue representing teachers who are demanding their salaries in United States dollars following the collapse of the RTGS currency.