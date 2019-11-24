Zanu pf has welcomed the returning home of Vice President and second secretary of the party, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga who landed in the country on Saturday after months spent in the Republic of China receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, Zanu PF National Spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, said he has no doubt that every patriotic Zimbabwean is feeling the warm delight following Vice President Chiwenga’s recovery and return.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo attributed the Vice President’s recovery to God, whom he said is great and worthy of praise.

The party also expressed its gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for facilitating the necessary arrangements for Vice President Chiwenga’s medical treatment, said Khaya Moyo, adding that the president has shown exemplary leadership and comradeship.

Reiterating that China is Zimbabwe’s all-weather friend, Ambassador Khaya Moyo also wished Vice President Chiwenga good health, rewarding duty performance, and long life.

The vice president’s plane touched down at the Robert Mugabe International airport around 02.30 on Saturday Morning and he immediately granted journalists an interview.

“As I come back my single message is for our people to have a singleness of purposes, to be united, to work together,” the Vice President said.

“Gone are the days where manna would drop from heaven, one has to work hard, and (not for) people to wait (and say) that they will be donors to come and dish out goodies, that time has gone. We have to work. We have the resources, we must utilise them and work and build our country. That’s the message we want to give to our people that it will not help now and again to go on strike. You strike against what? Let’s work and build our country.” – ZBC