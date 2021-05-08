Zanu-PF rewards ex-Senior MDC-A with NPRC post?

FORMER MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu, who joined Zanu-PF last month, has been appointed as a commissioner in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) alongside five others.

They six were sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the appointments on his official government Twitter account.

“HE Cde ED Mnangagwa has sworn the following five to the Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

“Donwell Dube, Tinashe Rukuni, Chiropafadzo Moyo, Obert Chaurura Gutu, Josephine Shambare and Nomaqhawe Gwere,” Charamba tweeted.

Gutu was shortlisted together with 29 other candidates last month and was interviewed on April 14.

After joining Zanu-PF, Gutu has been singing praises of Mnangagwa and castigating the opposition MDC Alliance.

Observers yesterday called for his resignation because he was not apolitical, as section 236 demands.

“It is, however, possible for a political party member to be appointed to the commission, but he or she must relinquish his or her membership of the political party within 30 days of such appointment,” section 236 of the Constitution reads.