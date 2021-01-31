Zanu PF, MDC not bigger than citizens, says Matemadanda

ZANU PF Political commissar, Victor Matemadanda has said the ruling party and the opposition MDC, all factions, must put aside their egos and dialogue for the sake of the citizens.

He speaks after some analysts have argued that the impasse between ZANU PF and MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa was worsening the economic, humanitarian and political crises in the country.

ZANU PF and MDC Alliance have not been agreeing on terms and conditions of engaging in a dialogue. MDC Alliance has been demanding that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy be part of the agenda adding that a meaningful dialogue will have to be held outside the Mnangagwa initiated Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) platform.

On the other hand, ZANU PF has been insisting that no dialogue will be held outside POLAD and was also opposed to the idea of having a foreign convener which the MDC Alliance had proposed. Speaking at the backdrop of this stand-off, Matemadanda said:

We appreciate that Zanu PF and the MDC might be the biggest political parties, but it does not mean that they are more important than citizens, and so the question of discussion outside Polad, with due respect, is not important if we want to see each other as equal. I hope and trust that MDC leaders come to understand that. Imagine that some stakeholders even suggested an election sabbatical, if such a proposal were to be agreed between Zanu PF and the MDC; it will not be sustainable because some will cry foul and say they have been left out.

He also said the talks can be done anywhere, even outside Polad, adding, however, that an established forum will be needed to make the dialogue official.

Matemadanda added that MDC Alliance’s grievances can still be heard and addressed in POLAD.

More: Daily News