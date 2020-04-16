Watchdog says Zimbabwe lockdown extension inevitable

HARARE – Zimbabwe is yet to meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) targets for lifting Covid-19 lockdowns, with the country left with just five days to end its 21-day lockdown, a human rights watch body said.

According to the WHO, Covid-19 transitions have to be at a controllable level, outbreak risks minimised in special settings and importation risks managed. Also, communities should be fully educated about the pandemic and preventive measures in place against Covid-19 infection in essential places that people go to such as workplaces and schools.

But Veritas — a human rights watchdog — noted that since Zimbabwe does not meet any of the set targets, “extending the lockdown seems necessary”.

“The spread of Covid-19 is probably just starting in Zimbabwe,” it said.

But because of the low level of freedom of expression and the rule of law in “authoritarian” regimes, and mistrust in such governments by the masses, government has to explain its decisions to the people. “But it needs careful thought and plans put in place. It also needs government to fully explain their decisions. Authoritarian governments find it easier to impose their decisions on their people but in democracies, governments need to carry the people with them in their decisions,” Veritas said in a statement. Early this week President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the public he was in consultation with experts on the ground. He would arrive at a decision to extend or end the lockdown after careful consideration.