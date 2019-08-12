Watch: Mnangagwa is biggest thief, says Thomas Mapfumo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the biggest thief, says Thomas Mapfumo.Mapfumo, whose hard-hitting songs have become legendary for speaking truth to power, accuses politicians of sending money to foreign banks.Mapfumo says Mnangagwa is the biggest thief and his juniors are emulating him which makes it difficult for Mnangagwa to reprimand his subject.

Mapfumo added that political elites were busy destroying the country’s future by taking both the fruit and the branch from the tree yet they want to eat the fruit only.

Mapfumo went into self-imposed exile under Mugabe’s rule and resurfaced back home after the November military coup that ushered in Mnangagwa’s rule.

Some believed it was a sign that he was warming up to Mnangagwa’s rule.

However, Mapfumo has not changed his stance against the Zanu PF government, blasting it for its failure to restore the country’s economy.