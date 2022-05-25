Video: Wadyajena’s short-lived political career faces a crashing end

Flamboyant Gokwe Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s political career is facing its end as Gokwe ZANU PF members have declared that the end has come for youthful MP.

Information reaching this reporter indicate that members of ZANU PF converged in Mayor’s back yard and openly declared that the end has come for Mayor as they are now backing another candidate to represent them.

ZANU PF has its own internal democratic processes which allow the structures to choose who represents them. The structures in Gokwe from youth league , women’s league , war veterans league and the main wing have all ditched Mayor Wadyajena.

Wadyajena was fingered in a road fund scandal which angered Gokwe residents after they discovered that Wadyajena had a tender to fix the roads in Gokwe and yet had not done anything.

Gokwe residents also cried foul when they learnt that their MP had imported an expensive vehicle and had not paid any duty on the vehicle thereby prejudicing the state and beneficiaries of taxes who are the people of Zimbabwe.

Wadyajena has lived a lavish life in Borrowdale Brooke where he partied and enjoys his millions while his constituents are left reeling under tough economic conditions , no roads , no electricity, no access to water and no accountability of the Constituency Development Fund CDF.

Gokwe ZANU PF members are calling on new leaders and new representatives in Gokwe who do not include Justice Wadyajena. In a video attached below they singing a war cry saying “Zva Mayor zvatopera.”

