United Arab Emirates (UAE) sends 50 tonnes of food items to Zimbabwe

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates,/APO Group/ — The UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 tonnes of essential food items to the Republic of Zimbabwe to contribute to efforts to meet the needs of thousands of families and vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

Sending food items to the Republic of Zimbabwe reflects the strong relations between our two nations

His Excellency Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said: “Sending food items to the Republic of Zimbabwe reflects the strong relations between our two nations and demonstrates the humanitarian role played by the UAE to support African countries and alleviate the humanitarian crises they face.”

His Excellency underscored that Zimbabwe was one of the first countries to benefit from the medical aid sent by the UAE to combat COVID-19, wherein more than 8,000 healthcare workers benefited from assistance to enhance their efforts to contain the virus’ spread

