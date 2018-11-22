Traffic Fines Increased Up To $700

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said road traffic offenses will attract a maximum fine of US$700 and imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, with effect from 1 January 2019.

Ncube said the increase is meant to promote road safety culture by adhering to road traffic regulations. Said Ncube:

Mr Speaker Sir, road traffic offenses are classified under levels 1 to 3 of the Standard Scale of Fines, with a maximum monetary value of US$30. The current fines, which should act as a deterrent to criminal behavior, have not assisted in reducing such malpractices, mainly due to the low monetary values. In order to promote road safety culture by adhering to road traffic regulations, I propose that any person who commits such offenses be liable to fines of levels 8 to 10, which attract a maximum fine of US$700 and imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, with effect from 1 January 2019.

Source: Pindula