South African army deployed in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe National Army has announced that members of the South Africa Defence Forces have landed into the country to assist in the reconstruction of the Chimanimani road after the unfortunate Cyclone Idai that hit the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday ZNA said, “South Africa has honoured its pledge to assist in the reconstruction of the destroyed road in Chimanimani after the devastating Cyclone Idai disaster.

“The South African National Defence Forces engineers arrived at Kopa in Chimanimani On Mon day 22 July 2019 to fulfil the pledge that was made by that was made by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.”

ZNA said the engineers will be available till the project is finished.