Six feared dead after driver tried to cross a flooded Gweru river

Six people including the driver are feared dead after a Toyota twincab they were travelling in was swept away when the driver tried to cross a flooded Gweru river along the Gweru- Motobo road this morning.

When the news crew arrived at the scene around 11 am, the District Civil Protection Unit, led by the Gweru District Development Coordinator, Mr Jorum Chimedza were at the scene organising the sub Aqua unit.

The Twin cab which was towing a compressor was still missing as well with witnesses suspecting it could still be trapped under the tubulent waters.

The compressor was dicovered some 30 metres down stream on the ashores of the river.

Said Mr Chimedza,

“We are still waiting for the Sub aqua unit so that they can trace if we can locate the six people who were in the car when it was wept away. The car is also missing and only a compressor which it was towing had been found,” he said