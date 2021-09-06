Self-exiled Mandi Chimene fears she might die in foreign lands

FORMER Zanu PF factional kingpin Mandiitawepi Chimene, who is hiding in Mozambique, fears she might die a lonely death on foreign soils where she has been holed up since fleeing the country four years ago.

Chimene, aged 62, fled when former President Robert Mugabe was toppled by the military in a popular uprising in November 2017, as her G40 factional of Zanu PF has the rug pulled from under its feet by the rival Lacoste camp.

Other G40 gladiators who fled the country and remain ensconced on foreign lands include former Ministers Professor Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.

While the others have been vocal and critical of President Mnangagwa’s Government from their foreign hideouts, Chimene had maintained dead silence all along, only to storm back into the limelight last week pleading to be allowed back into the country.

Chimene says four years looking over her shoulder have taken a toll on her, and she fears she might die a lonely death away from her children and “my people”.

“Yes, I am hurt… yes I felt humiliated as a woman, to leave my children alone ndechienda kwendisingazivi korarama semutorwa. But the word sorry was created kuti ritaurwe nevanenge varesva.

“Whatever that was, I need to come back home and die among my people,” says the former liberation war fighter in her latest pleas.

She adds that if allowed back, she will work for the ruling party under President Mnangagwa and will even vote for him, saying her political experience since long back was that party members support fully the leader of the day. – Newzim