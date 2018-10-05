Porly SB Moyo airlifted to SA as Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

AILING Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa for further treatment after spending two weeks admitted at the upmarket Avenues Clinic in Harare.

This comes after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also said to have vomited during a cabinet meeting this week.

Moyo, who turned a celebrity soldier when he appeared on national television November 15 to announce a coup against then President Robert Mugabe, failed to accompany President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week due to a kidney ailment.

Sources at the Avenues Clinic said that the retired Lieutenant General, who is reported to have been on dialysis for some time, underwent some surgery at the health institution before referral to South Africa.

Dialysis, according to health experts, is usually opted for when one develops end stage kidney failure through loss of about 85 to 90 percent of kidney function.

Information and Publicity Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi visited Moyo last week and later said the top government official was recovering although he did not disclose his ailment.

“I have visited Minister SB Moyo at the Avenues clinic this morning. I can confirm that he is recovering well from a minor illness,” said Mutodi.

Chiwenga was on Monday rushed to the same hospital for a yet undisclosed ailment and has had to answer questions on his health a number of times since masterminding the November coup.

Sources close to the embattled VP said that the former military boss vomited “uncontrollably” during a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Images of Chiwenga and wife, Mary’s swollen hands have been trending on social media only a few months after the two were accused of using and reacting badly to skin lightening creams to which the former army General said he had ‘nhuta’, a skin cancer type of disease which he also said had not been cured.

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo however disputed this, arguing that it was impossible for Chiwenga and his wife to have contracted ‘nhuta’ at the same time.

“If nhuta caused Chiwenga’s bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it’s noted. Sorry.

“But it’s just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!” said Moyo via his Twitter account.

Chiwenga, however, appeared at Zanu PF’s politburo meeting on Thursday.

Coincidentally, health fears have followed the three top masterminds of the November coup – Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Moyo – in the recent past.

Mnangagwa also survived an alleged assassination attempt in Gwanda after allegedly ingesting poison from an ice-cream.

He also escaped death by a whisker following a mysterious blast at a presidential campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo this year. – NewZim