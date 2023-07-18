Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere

JOHANNESBURG – Former Zimbabwean Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu, on Tuesday, is said to have endorsed Zimbabwean Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

Ndlovu has been previously reported to be considering leading the All People’s Party in the run-up to Zimbabwe’s 2023 council, parliamentary, and presidential elections.

However, the former Coventry striker seems to have given solidarity support for independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

Sabastian Mubvumbi, the interim leader of the All People’s Party, has been vocal about his desire for Ndlovu to lead the party, as they believe a third voice could bring balance to the political landscape, which has been dominated by the two major parties, MDC and Zanu PF.

Ndlovu has apparently expressed interest in the position and has had discussions with Mubvumbi about the possibility of him becoming the next Zimbabwean president.

Ndlovu is still employed in South Africa, but if the party’s plans materialize and he is willing to return to Zimbabwe, he is expected to take the top party position and lead them in the 2023 general elections.

It’s important to note that this information is based on events and statements up until 2021, and the situation may have evolved or changed since then.

As of now, it’s uncertain whether Ndlovu has indeed ditched the All People’s Party and fully supports Saviour Kasukuwere’s independent presidential candidacy. Further developments may have occurred beyond my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...