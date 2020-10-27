Nguwaya denies Mliswa claims

Businessman Delish Nguwaya has denied allegations made by Norton MP Themba Mliswa that he facilitated the release of property developer Felix Munyaradzi who was detained in Remand Prison over a land scam.

Mliswa, Nguwaya said wrote to the Prosecutor General accusing him of visiting Munyaradzi together with Special Anti-Corruption Unit official Tabani Mpofu.

“Honourable Temba Mliswa has been on a whirlwind of attacks against my person on several media platforms. He has called me various names including that I am a criminal and that I control state organs”, Nguwaya said in a statement.

“Mr Mliswa has done this without any shred of evidence to support such unfounded allegations. The following is my position as regards his unlawful denigrations and attacks on my person.

“I am not capable of releasing accused persons who are under the lawful custody of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as I am neither a bail court nor a Prison Warden. I cannot possibly promise to do that which I am not capable of.

Munyaradzi was freed in August on $55 000 bail and other stringent conditions after the High Court found no compelling reasons to keep him in custody pending trial on charges of selling State land and unserviced stands-