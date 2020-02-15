Mutodi savages Tsvangirai, calls him sell-out

THE Deputy Minister for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi has labelled the late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai a sell-out and coward.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on February 14, 2018, at a South African hospital.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, Mutodi who is well known for not-so-intelligent conversations wrote: “As we reflect on the life of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, we believe he was a sell-out who fought to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle.

For inviting sanctions, we view him as really a sell-out and a coward who believed whites are a better race than blacks.

Responding to Mutodi, MDC Treasurer-General David Coltart castigated the controversial loose cannon Goromonzi West MP for his “wildly inaccurate” remarks. Said Coltart: “I am not sure what you think you are going to achieve through this post. Aside from being wildly inaccurate all you have done it create hurt and anguish for those who respected him.”

And as for those who “invite sanctions”; your ruinous party has done the most to invite sanctions.