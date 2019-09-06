Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

FORMER president Robert Mugabe, one of the luminaries of the liberation struggle and the architect of the National Heroes’ Acre Monument, which was supposed to symbolise sacrifice, bravery and triumph of good over evil, has told his family members that he does not want to be buried at the North Korean-style shrine in Warren Hills in Harare, it has emerged.

Family sources told the Zimbabwe Independent this week Mugabe, (95) who died in Singapore, has said he does not want the current Zanu-PF government to preside over his funeral.

Mugabe has been hospitalised in Singapore since April. Insiders say his condition, although stable, is fragile.

Pictures of a white hairy and bearded Mugabe wearing a black and white Adidas tracksuit were circulated on social media recently by his children. They showed him wheelchair-bound and looking frail, helpless and glum.

Family sources said Mugabe has specifically made it clear that he would not want President Emmerson Mnangagwa — who seized power from him in a military coup in November 2017 — and his allies to hold forth and pontificate over his dead body.

Mugabe — who has remained bitter with Mnangagwa for toppling him despite their decades of close relations spoiled by the dismissal of the latter from government just before the coup — says he wants to be buried next to his mother Bona at his rural home in Zvimba, Mashonaland West province, sources say.

Although he seemed to make peace with Mnangagwa after the death of his wife Grace’s mother and government’s provision of a chartered plane to bring back the former first lady from Dubai and also following last year’s general elections, Mugabe is said to be still acrimonious and hostile towards his successor whom he described after the coup as his “tormentor”.

Mugabe worked with Mnangagwa for over 50 years. Mnangagwa became his right-hand man and enforcer of his authoritarian rule which destroyed the country and economy through repression, mismanagement and corruption.

Family members told the Independent Mugabe is insisting on not being buried at the Heroes’ Acre as he does not want Mnangagwa and his associates to be in charge of his burial and ride on his liberation struggle history coattails.

Insiders say this shocked Mnangagwa’s administration which was convinced Mugabe would want to be buried next to his late first wife Sally, who was interred at the national shrine after her death in 1992.

“Mugabe has made it clear to his family that he does not wish to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre anymore. He does not want to be associated with Mnangagwa and all those he now views as his betrayers and tormentors. He has said he doesn’t want them to sing and pontificate over his dead body,” a close family member said. “He has informed relatives about his decision and this is known in the family; it’s also now known in government circles.”

News of Mugabe’s rejection of his former Zanu-PF comrades and the party as well as government in the twilight zone of his life and also in death as he has already indicated, jolted Mnangagwa into action, sources said.

Officials say Mnangagwa reacted by sending to Singapore — where Mugabe has been receiving treatment for years — a delegation headed by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda. The team also included Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and Mugabe’s former personal doctor Professor Jonathan Matenga.

Sources said Mnangagwa’s delegation was mainly there to try to fix broken relations with the Muagbe family and gather information about his health condition.

Government has been helping Mugabe out with payment of medical bills despite the sour relations between him and Mnangagwa.