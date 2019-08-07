Mugabe spends 4 months in Singapore hospital

FORMER President Robert Mugabe, who has been admitted to a hospital in Singapore for the past four months, is in a stable condition although he remains hospitalised on the orders of his physicians, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

In a statement to update the nation on the health of the country’s founding father, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe was recovering and Government is ready to provide appropriate and adequate arrangements for both his return and continued care.

“Former President and Founding Father of our Nation, R.G Mugabe, remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention. Unlike in the past when the former President would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said last week he deployed a high powered Government delegation led by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, to Singapore to check on the former President as well as to get an update from his doctors. “Last week on the 30th of July, I sent on my behalf a high powered team of officials led by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda, to Singapore to check on the former President, and to get an update on his progress from the medical team attending to him, including any additional requirements towards his full care and speedy recovery,” he said.

The team, which the President delegated to Singapore included Mugabe’s personal physician Professor Jonathan Matenga and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Ambassador Isaac Moyo.

“From the report the team gave me at the weekend, I am greatly pleased to inform the nation that the former President continues to make steady progress towards eventual recovery, and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age. He is responding very well to all treatment,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said indications were that Mugabe could be released fairly soon due to the good progress that he is making. President Mnangagwa said Government stands ready with appropriate and adequate arrangements for both his return and continued care and treatment back home until he fully recovers.

“The former President, who was in high spirits, and his family, greatly appreciated Government’s concern and continued support towards his medical care and recovery, which we all hope will be more rapid going forward. In the meantime, I urge all our church leaders to continue to lead our nation in praying for his full recovery and good health. May God continue to bless him and our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.