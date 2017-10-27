Mugabe Fires Prosecutor General Ray Goba

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has revoked the appointment of Prosecutor General Ray Goba just a month after he was confirmed as the substantive head of the National Prosecution Authority.

The decision was announced in a government gazette published on Friday 27 October 2017 and signed off by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

“It is hereby notified that the captioned General Notice that was published in the Gazette Extraordinary on the 13 of September 2017 is repealed,” wrote Sibanda in the notice 642 0f 2017 which concerned the appointment the Prosecutor General.

Goba’s name was among the top three names that were recommended to President Robert Mugabe for appointment to the position of Prosecutor General following public interviews of seven senior lawyer by the Judicial Service Commission.

This was however despite the fact that Goba had a previous conviction for a traffic offence while he was working in Namibia.

Mugabe, 93, gave no reason for the decision. Goba was appointed when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in charge of the justice ministry, which oversees the office of the prosecutor general.

Mnangagwa, seen as a potential successor to Mugabe, was stripped of the ministry of justice in a cabinet reshuffle on Oct. 9. Goba could not be reached for comment. He was appointed on Sept. 13 after interviews by the judicial services commission.