Mphoko urges Zimbabweans to ‘Vote for ZANU PF’

Siqokoqela Mphoko, the son of Former Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko, has taken to Twitter to rally Zimbabweans to vote for the ruling party ZANU PF.

In a series of Twitter posts under #VoteZanuPf, Mphoko has urged the people of Zimbabwe in general and Bulawayo in particular to vote for the party in order to experience service delivery.

Said Mphoko, “Zimbabweans there’s nothing in this world that’s better than having peace, unity God’s grace, political and economic freedom. If we learn to tolerate one another, disagree with one another, respect one another views, be patriotic and learn to respect our leaders.

People in Byo, if you want to see proper services delivered in your city, then vote for individuals who can deliver on their mandates. Stop voting on tribal grounds or for dead wood councillors without merit for it leads Byo no where. 🇿🇼 is United, not Divided. #VoteZanuPf — Siqokoqela Mphoko (@SiqokoqelaMpho2) January 1, 2023

“People in Byo, if you want to see proper services delivered in your city, then vote for individuals who can deliver on their mandates. Stop voting on tribal grounds or for dead wood councillors without merit for it leads Byo no where. is United, not Divided.”

Mphoko added that since Independence, the ruling party has remained intact and solid unlike opposition parties that have split into different formations.

“Since Zim became independent, there’s only been one ZanuPf. Since MDC was formed, I have lost count of how many times its top ten have split that party into pizza slices. Today its the CCC. After they loose elections it will be CCC-N, CCC-B, CCC-N, CCC-C.” He added.

Source – Byo24

