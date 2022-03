Moderate mag. 3.9 earthquake – 79 km southwest of Chiredzi, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, Mar 27, 2022 at 7:33 pm

I felt this quake I didn’t feel it

Date & time: Mar 27, 2022 17:33:29 UTC – 5 hours ago

Local time at epicenter: Sunday, Mar 27, 2022 at 7:33 pm (GMT +2)

Magnitude: 3.9

Depth: 10.0 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 21.51°S / 31.09°E (Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe)

Antipode: 21.51°N / 148.91°W

Nearby towns and cities:

79 km (49 mi) SW of Chiredzi (Masvingo) (pop: 28,200) –> See nearby quakes!

137 km (85 mi) NE of Beitbridge (Matabeleland South) (pop: 26,500) –> See nearby quakes!

163 km (101 mi) S of Masvingo (pop: 76,300) –> See nearby quakes!

169 km (105 mi) SE of Zvishavane (Masvingo) (pop: 35,900) –> See nearby quakes!

171 km (107 mi) NNE of Thohoyandou (Limpopo, South Africa) (pop: 44,000) –> See nearby quakes!

176 km (109 mi) SSE of Mashava (Masvingo) (pop: 13,000) –> See nearby quakes!

203 km (126 mi) N of Giyani (Mopani, Limpopo, South Africa) (pop: 37,000) –> See nearby quakes!

210 km (130 mi) NE of Louis Trichardt (Limpopo, South Africa) (pop: 86,900) –> See nearby quakes!

217 km (135 mi) SW of Chipinge (Manicaland) (pop: 18,900) –> See nearby quakes!

410 km (255 mi) S of Harare (pop: 1,542,800) –> See nearby quakes!

Weather at epicenter at time of quake: