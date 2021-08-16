Mnangagwa’s twin boy takes delivery of US$500k Rolls Royce

HARARE – One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons has been spotted driving an expensive Rolls Royce.

Pictures emerged on Sunday of Sean Mnangagwa – a soldier – apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

The US$360,000 car is believed to have been imported from South Africa. Including customs duty, the Rolls Royce Dawn would have cost in excess of US$500,000.

An associate of Sean on Sunday insisted that the vehicle was not his, claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya. The person could not explain why Mnangagwa’s son went to collect the car.

Sean and twin brother, Collins, have been linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.

The two sons of Mnangagwa and his current wife, Auxillia, are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.

Sean has no known business that he is running. It has been claimed that he is part owner of Panjap Motors which sells luxury cars in Harare and is fronted by Fally Pupa, which the company denies.